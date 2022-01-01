Uke Kingdom installs Tayo Sobola as Queen Mother

For her passion for woman empowerment and enlightenment; the Emir of Uke Kingdom, HRM Abdullah Hassan has officially installed delectable Nollywood actress and serial entrepreneur, Tayo Sobola better known as Sotayo Gaga, as the new Sarauniya (Queen Mother), Uke Kingdom, Nasarawa State at a colourful ceremony.

The event was attended by two industries giants; Tonto Dike, and Femi Adebayo, as well as top socialite, T-pumpy, crème de la crème in the society, lawmakers and others. In her acceptance speech, the excited actress expressed appreciation to the people of Uke for deeming it fit to entrust her with such huge responsibility and honour.

She said: ‘‘I am super proud that as a Yoruba girl I am here holding a staff of office in Uke Kingdom as this is an indication that preaches one Nigeria and togetherness. As the Queen Mother, the palace would now begin to see the impact of women in decision making among others.

Emir Hassan disclosed that his father’s twin sister was the first Queen Mother as far back as 1970 and ever since no individual has emerged until today’s conferment of the title on you. He furthe

