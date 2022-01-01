Arts & Entertainments

Uke Kingdom installs Tayo Sobola as Queen Mother

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

For her passion for woman empowerment and enlightenment; the Emir of Uke Kingdom, HRM Abdullah Hassan has officially installed delectable Nollywood actress and serial entrepreneur, Tayo Sobola better known as Sotayo Gaga, as the new Sarauniya (Queen Mother), Uke Kingdom, Nasarawa State at a colourful ceremony.

 

The event was attended by two industries giants; Tonto Dike, and Femi Adebayo, as well as top socialite, T-pumpy, crème de la crème in the society, lawmakers and others. In her acceptance speech, the excited actress expressed appreciation to the people of Uke for deeming it fit to entrust her with such huge responsibility and honour.

 

She said: ‘‘I am super proud that as a Yoruba girl I am here holding a staff of office in Uke Kingdom as this is an indication that preaches one Nigeria and togetherness. As the Queen Mother, the palace would now begin to see the impact of women in decision making among others.

 

Emir Hassan disclosed that his father’s twin sister was the first Queen Mother as far back as 1970 and ever since no individual has emerged until today’s conferment of the title on you. He furthe

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Traditional warfare and defence mechanisms

Posted on Author Ifeadi Anwulika

Grace Just as the adage says, as hunters learnt to shoot without missing birds also learnt to fly without peaching.   As warriors prepared for war in those days, the communities put in place effective defence mechanism, which enable them protect themselves and safeguard their communities.   Today some of such spectacular defence systems have […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’m determined to rule Nigeria, says Tonto Dikeh

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has said she is determined to rule Nigeria in the future. The 36-yearold film star revealed her plans in a post on her Instagram page. The mother of one also accompanied the post with some photos of her in what appeared to be a leadership school; although she didn’t […]
Arts & Entertainments

Entertainment is Nigeria’s next big money spinner, says MC Makopolo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Popular award winning comedian, MC Makopolo has stated that the next Nigerian oil well is the entertainment industry. The rib-cracker, now known as ‘King Of Pranks’, is of the opinion that although Nigeria’s economy is not totally favourable to those in Showbiz, but there are prospectives of a better tomorrow. “I wouldn’t say Nigeria’s economy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica