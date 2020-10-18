Ukpo community demands police apology over alleged torture, embarrassment of royal cabinet member

Chiefs of the Ukpo royal cabinet in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra; with youths of the community, numbering over 300, yesterday, took to the streets to demand an unreserved apology from the Zone 13 Police Command over an alleged torture and embarrassment of their illustrious son, Ichie Izuchukwu Nwabueze.

The Zone 13 Police Command, Anambra State, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, paraded one Izuchukwu Nwabueze, who is also a member of the Ukpo royal cabinet, over alleged impersonation and extortion.

Authorities of the zonal command claimed that Ichie Nwabueze impersonated the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Mohammed Danmallam and used the name of the police boss to extort money from people; adding that his arrest and subsequent parade followed series of petitions from various individuals, who claimed that Nwabueze duped them.

But the people of Ukpo community, where Nwabueze hails from, and on whose soil the zonal command was located, viewed the treatment meted on Nwabueze as a big embarrassment to the town and its people.

The placard bearing protesters, who marched from Ukpo town through the Enugu/Onitsha Expressway, described the police action as jungle justice; as, according to them, police officials stripped, paraded and photographed Nwabueze without giving him the opportunity for fair hearing.

Spokesperson for the protesters, Ichie Ikechukwu Eugene Okwuleze, said that the community would not swallow the shame and embarrassment associated with what was meted on their son, who should have been assumed innocent, until proved otherwise by a competent court. “We are saddened by what was meted on our son, and a respected member of Ukpo royal cabinet.

We see the development as jungle justice orchestrated by enemies. “In any civilised society, a suspect is assumed innocent until proved otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction. What happened in Izuchukwu’s case? The Ukpo community demands unreserved apology from police,” he said.

