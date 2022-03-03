Ukraine: Air Peace deploys aircraft to evacuate Nigerians

Air Peace airline has deployed its aircraft to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Europe following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The airline’s spokesman, Mr Stanley Olisa, said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

“This is the first batch of Nigerians to be evacuated since the war broke out.

“The aircraft departed Nigeria at 2.20 a.m. today, March 3, 2022, for Warsaw, Poland,” said the statement.

The Federal Government engaged Air Peace and another airlines to evacuate over 2,000 Nigerian nationals from neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

