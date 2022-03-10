Business

Ukraine: Airtel offers free calls to support Nigerian families

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced that customers on its network can now call their loved ones, family members and friends in Ukraine for free and without any conditions attached, noting that it is important to provide unhindered access to everyone who needs to reach out and connect with their loved ones in Ukraine at this time.

The free call service to Ukraine is available to both prepaid and Postpaid customers and applies to both mobile and fixed-line numbers in Ukraine. Commenting on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said: “Airtel understands that many Nigerians are anxious about the safety and whereabouts of their friends, family members, and loved ones in Ukraine and want to stay connected real-time with them. “It is our belief that this service will provide unfettered access to everyone that wishes to connect with their loved ones in order to offer them the much-needed comfort and succour that we all crave at this difficult time.

“At Airtel, we love to connect deeply with our customers and we are always inspired to lend our support as we believe that we are one big family. “We will always stand by our customers and continue to offer opportunities and innovative offerings that will make life better for them.” The company noted that the free call service to Ukraine is subject to Airtel’s Fair Usage Policy.

 

