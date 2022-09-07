News

Ukraine backs UN call for nuclear plant safe zone

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed calls by the UN nuclear agency for a safety protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The plant has been occupied by Russia since the start of the war and it has come under repeated attack since, with both sides blaming each other, reports the BBC.

The UN says that the shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power station must end immediately.

Shelling could cause unlimited release of radioactive materials, it said.

In a report published on Tuesday, following last week’s much-awaited visit, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the presence of Russian military equipment on site could undermine its security.

Shelling continued while a 14-strong IAEA team visited the site last week and its head, Rafael Grossi, warned at the time of a very real risk of nuclear disaster. Although most of the team left the plant after two days, it said two of its officials would remain there on a permanent basis.

Zelensky said he would support the safety zone if it aimed to demilitarise the territory of the nuclear plant. Zelensky said the report noted the presence of Russian military hardware on the territory of the plant and referred to pressure on employees, alongside “clear references to the Russian military occupation”.

The plant lies on the southern bank of the River Dnieper, across the water from Ukrainian-held towns and military positions.

On Tuesday, Russia accused Kyiv of hitting the area three times in 24 hours. Ukraine says Russian forces have used the plant as a shield from which to fire on nearby cities, although Russia insists it is guarding the site.

In its report, the nuclear agency highlighted the “extremely stressful conditions” facing the 907 Ukrainian staff working there under Russian military control.

However, the IAEA is careful not to apportion blame to either side.

The IAEA detailed the damage to the plant and said that while continued shelling had not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, it did present a constant threat to safety that “may lead to radiological consequences with great safety significance”.

There was an urgent need for “interim measures” to prevent a nuclear accident caused by military action, it added, saying all relevant parties would have to agree to a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” being set up to avoid further damage.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting after the publication of the IAEA’s report to discuss the situation in Zaporizhzhia.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said “as a first step, Russian and Ukrainian forces must commit not to engage in any military activity towards the plant site or from the plant site”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NIPR to sanction illegal PR practitioners

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has revealed plans to sanction individuals involved in public relations without licenses. The NIPR President , Mukhtar Sirajo, made the disclosure yesterday during a special induction of students and staff of the Institute of Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), Nasarawa State University. Sirajo, who commended the newly inducted members for […]
News

Analysts worry over Nigeria’s debt sustainability

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing Nigeria’s perilous debt service cost to revenue ratio, which, according to them, averaged about 80 per cent in 2020, analysts at United Capital Research have expressed concern over sustainability of the country’s debt. Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s submission of a request for the approval of additional N2.3 trillion ($6.2 billion) external debt to […]
News

French ambassador leaves Belarus after Minsk expels him

Posted on Author Reporter

  France’s ambassador to Belarus has left the country after the Belarus government ordered him out, AFP news agency reports. An embassy spokesperson confirmed to AFP that ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste left the country on Sunday. He had been told to leave by Monday. de Lacoste, who is 57, was posted to Minsk late last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica