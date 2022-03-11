Ukraine conflict: Chelsea face 9-point deduction after Abramovich is sanctioned

Chelsea could receive a nine-point penalty after its owner Roman Abramovich saw his UK assets frozen on Thursday, MailOnline is reporting.

The Blues can still operate as a Premier League side under a special licence, but any potential sale is now on hold.

However, they will not be allowed to sell any more tickets, meaning only season ticket holders can go to games for the foreseeable future.

Also, no player transfers or new contracts can be negotiated.

Chelsea will continue to receive TV broadcast payments and prize money.

The licence to continue operating will last until May 31. But it can be “varied, revoked or suspended” at any time.

If the club were to end up in administration, they would receive a nine point penalty.

