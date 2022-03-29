News

Ukraine Conflict: Delegations arrive for ceasefire talks​

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are meeting in Turkey on Tuesday for face-to-face talks for the first time in two weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without giving up territory or sovereignty.

The Russians landed Monday night and the Ukrainian delegation even later, after what they called logistical delays, reports the BBC.

Turkey’s leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a phone call a day earlier with his Russian counterpart. He has been trying to position his country as the key mediator and in the call, he urged the Kremlin to agree a ceasefire.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said of the talks in Istanbul: “We are not trading people, land or sovereignty.”

“The minimum programme will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum programme is reaching an agreement on a ceasefire,” he said on national television.

But Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said that he doubted there would be any breakthrough.

A senior US State Department official cast similar doubt on hopes for progress, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises to end the war.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said talks so far had not yielded any substantial progress, but it was important they continued in person. He declined to give more information.

The discussions are between Russian and Ukrainian presidential advisers, not matching the level of foreign ministers who met in Turkey for failed peace negotiations earlier this month. They will pick up where the delegations’ near-daily video calls have left off.

Ukraine’s president has said he is willing to consider neutrality (meaning Ukraine would not ally itself militarily with others), but not before a referendum, or the withdrawal of Russian troops.

That still puts a gulf between his position and Russia’s demands. Even hopes for new humanitarian corridors seem dim after Ukraine decided against implementing them due to fears of attacks by Russian forces.

 

