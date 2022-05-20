Ukraine Conflict: Donbas region completely destroyed, Zelensky says

*US to arm Ukraine with anti-ship missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of turning the eastern Donbas region into “hell,” as intense fighting there rages on.

Speaking during his nightly address from Kyiv, he said Russian forces had flattened the region. “[There are] constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed,” he said.

“All this has no and cannot have any military explanation for Russia,” Zelensky added.

“This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible,” the Ukrainian leader said.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s defence ministry accused Russia of intensifying its attacks in the Donbas and preventing civilians from fleeing, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, the Russian-installed governor of occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine has said the region will soon be fully integrated into Russia.

Volodymyr Saldo, who was installed by Russian forces after they took control of the area in early March, wrote on Telegram that it would become the “Kherson region of the Russian Federation”.

His deputy, Kirill Stremousov, wrote that residents would be able to apply for Russian citizenship in the coming weeks when the situation stabilises.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Moscow is planning a sham independence referendum in the region and elsewhere.

However, Russian officials have not confirmed that annexation of the occupied regions of southern Ukraine is imminent and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that the future of the region depended on the will of residents.

And in a related development, US officials are considering arming the Ukrainian military with advanced anti-ship missiles, the Reuters news agency has reported.

Citing Biden administration officials, the report says the White House could offer Kyiv Boeing Harpoon and Naval Strike missiles with which to target the Russian Black Fleet, which is currently blockading Ukrainian ports.

UK defence officials have said that around 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are active in the region.

Officials are said to believe the arms could help force Russian ships away from Ukrainian territory and allow shipments of grain and other agricultural products to resume.

But the missiles, which cost around $15m (£12m) per round and have a range of 300km, are mainly sea based missiles, meaning Ukraine could face difficulty firing it from shore.

