News

Ukraine Conflict: Donbas region completely destroyed, Zelensky says

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*US to arm Ukraine with anti-ship missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of turning the eastern Donbas region into “hell,” as intense fighting there rages on.

Speaking during his nightly address from Kyiv, he said Russian forces had flattened the region. “[There are] constant strikes on the Odesa region, on the cities of central Ukraine. The Donbas is completely destroyed,” he said.

“All this has no and cannot have any military explanation for Russia,” Zelensky added.

“This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible,” the Ukrainian leader said.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s defence ministry accused Russia of intensifying its attacks in the Donbas and preventing civilians from fleeing, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, the Russian-installed governor of occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine has said the region will soon be fully integrated into Russia.

Volodymyr Saldo, who was installed by Russian forces after they took control of the area in early March, wrote on Telegram that it would become the “Kherson region of the Russian Federation”.

His deputy, Kirill Stremousov, wrote that residents would be able to apply for Russian citizenship in the coming weeks when the situation stabilises.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Moscow is planning a sham independence referendum in the region and elsewhere.

However, Russian officials have not confirmed that annexation of the occupied regions of southern Ukraine is imminent and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that the future of the region depended on the will of residents.

And in a related development, US officials are considering arming the Ukrainian military with advanced anti-ship missiles, the Reuters news agency has reported.

Citing Biden administration officials, the report says the White House could offer Kyiv Boeing Harpoon and Naval Strike missiles with which to target the Russian Black Fleet, which is currently blockading Ukrainian ports.

UK defence officials have said that around 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are active in the region.

Officials are said to believe the arms could help force Russian ships away from Ukrainian territory and allow shipments of grain and other agricultural products to resume.

But the missiles, which cost around $15m (£12m) per round and have a range of 300km, are mainly sea based missiles, meaning Ukraine could face difficulty firing it from shore.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

181 TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LAGOS SCHOOL

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Murtala Ayinla

Lagos State Government yesterday confirmed positive COVID- 19 cases in a private boarding school in Lekki, calling on the residents to immediately intensify their safety and preventive measures. Saturday Telegraph gathered that 181 students and staff members of the school tested positive for COVID-19 during surveillance and case investigation in the school. There are 441 […]
News

Nigeria’s economy in comatose –APC chieftain

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sunday Akere, has confessed that Nigeria’s economy is obviously in comatose. He bemoans the rate of insecurity and calls on the leaders to quickly listen to the agitators and address the situation before it goes out of hand. He stated this in Osogbo, Osun State, during […]
News

N- Power: FG anounces commencement in 6 geo-political zones

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has announced the commencement of the N-Power, N-Knowledge programme in the six geo-political including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. She made the announcement through a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Bashir Nura Alkali on Thursday. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica