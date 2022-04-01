Ukraine Conflict: Eight fuel tanks on fire in Russia

Eight tanks of fuel are on fire at the oil depot in Belgorod in Russia and there is a threat of the fire moving to eight more, Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti is reporting emergency services as saying.

The agency says that residents of nearby streets are being evacuated but mayor Anton Ivanov has said that two workers at the depot were not injured, reports the BBC.

The regional governor earlier said the fire was a result of a strike by two Ukrainian military helicopters. Ukraine has not claimed the attack.

The BBC cannot independently verify the claims.

