News

Ukraine Conflict: Eight fuel tanks on fire in Russia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Eight tanks of fuel are on fire at the oil depot in Belgorod in Russia and there is a threat of the fire moving to eight more, Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti is reporting emergency services as saying.

The agency says that residents of nearby streets are being evacuated but mayor Anton Ivanov has said that two workers at the depot were not injured, reports the BBC.

The regional governor earlier said the fire was a result of a strike by two Ukrainian military helicopters. Ukraine has not claimed the attack.

The BBC cannot independently verify the claims.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Makinde, Obi, Onyema, others for Dominican Varsity’s fundraising

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Leo Stan Eke, are among other eminent Nigerians to raise funds for the development of Dominican University (DU), Ibadan. The virtual fundraising of the private university, billed to hold on Saturday, May 22, according to the university, was for the […]
News Top Stories

Cholera, causes of deaths in Enugu New Artisan Market –Health Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is a Cholera outbreak in New Artisan Market, Enugu, which resulted in the death of seven people in the market with 19 sick persons identified with the symptoms of loose stool and vomiting. Confirming the Cholera outbreak in the market, the State Commissioner for Health, […]
News

Adamawa firefighters save 8 lives, N3.8bn property

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Firefighters rescued eight persons and saved property worth N3.8 billion in 64 fire incidents in Adamawa State in 2021, according to Philip Odu, Yola Zonal Commander of the Federal Fire Service. Odu disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola. He said: “From January 2021 till date, we attended to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica