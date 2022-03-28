Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan stresses ceasefire in phone call with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a conversation on Sunday called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions for civilians following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Erdogan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region,” his office said, as reported by Reuters.

“President Erdogan stated that Turkey would continue to lend every kind of support regarding the process,” the office of the Turkish president tweeted on Sunday.

It added that Putin and Erdogan agreed on holding the next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, In its latest update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence says that there has been “no significant change to Russian forces’ dispositions in the country” over the last 24 hours.

They also say that “ongoing logistical shortages have been compounded by a continued lack of momentum and morale against the Russian military, and aggressive fighting by the Ukrainians”.

They add Russia has gained most ground in the south near the city of Mariupol where heavy fighting continues as Russia attempts to capture the port.

