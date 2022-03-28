News

Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan stresses ceasefire in phone call with Putin

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a conversation on Sunday called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions for civilians following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Erdogan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region,” his office said, as reported by Reuters.

“President Erdogan stated that Turkey would continue to lend every kind of support regarding the process,” the office of the Turkish president tweeted on Sunday.

It added that Putin and Erdogan agreed on holding the next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, In its latest update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence says that there has been “no significant change to Russian forces’ dispositions in the country” over the last 24 hours.

They also say that “ongoing logistical shortages have been compounded by a continued lack of momentum and morale against the Russian military, and aggressive fighting by the Ukrainians”.

They add Russia has gained most ground in the south near the city of Mariupol where heavy fighting continues as Russia attempts to capture the port.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Supreme Court gets new Chief Registrar

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tunde Oyesina, Abuja   The Supreme Court of Nigeria Friday appointed Hajo Sarki Bello as the new Chief Registrar. The appointment was approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad following the retirement of the substantive Chief Registrar,  Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha  who will be attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years […]
News

Agunbiade salutes Alaafin of Oyo at 83, wishes him long life on the throne

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Atobaase of Yoruba Land and renowned Subsea engineer, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE has felicitated with His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo, J.P, CFR, and L.L. D on the 83 birthday celebration of the revered monarch. Agunbiade described the Alaafin as the most outstanding leader […]
News

AVM Mu’azu succeeds Prof. Yakubu as INEC Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) has succeeded Prof. Mohamood Yakubu as Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Prof. Yakubu, whose first tenure expired on November 9, handed over to AVM Mu’azu who is one of the INEC National Commissioners, to oversea the affairs of the Commission in acting capacity. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica