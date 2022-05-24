News

Ukraine Conflict: EU ban on Russian oil days away – Germany

…as grain harvest deadline looms

The European Union is likely to agree an embargo on Russian oil imports “within days”, Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck has told German broadcaster ZDF.

Habeck warned an embargo would not automatically weaken the Kremlin, as rising prices were enabling it to rake in more income while selling lower volumes of oil, reports the BBC.

Therefore, one consideration was to no longer pay “any price” for oil, but to agree on upper limits, he said.

For that to work, however, many countries would have to participate, he added.

Earlier this month Hungarian minister Zoltán Kovács told the BBC his country would veto the EU’s proposal, branding it “unacceptable” and something that would “ruin the Hungarian economy”.

Meanwhile, Western policymakers are hoping to agree a wheat deal shortly because there are only five to six weeks until the latest grain harvest is brought in from the fields and there is no space left in silos where last season’s crops are being stored.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis discussed the plans with the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during talks in London on Monday.

Writing in the US news website, The Hill, Landsbergis said: “If we are serious about averting a crisis, this is what needs to be done. Odesa must be opened. Ukrainian grain must flow. Russia must not be allowed to starve the world to choke Ukraine.”

Liz Truss said the UK was working on an “urgent solution” to get grain out of Ukraine.

United Nations officials estimate that about 25 million tonnes of grain are currently waiting to be exported out of Ukraine, threatening a global food crisis.

Some Western officials cast doubt on whether such a humanitarian “grain corridor” could be established without Russian agreement because they control the waters south of Odesa.

“To try and do it without their consent would raise the risk of there being an incident,” one said. They said Odesa was heavily defended against invasion but remained vulnerable to precision missile attack.

And in a related development, Russia has forcibly taken 1.4 million Ukrainians to its territory, Kyiv’s ombudsman for human rights Lyudmyla Denisova has said, according to the Interfax news agency.

There was “convincing evidence” that Russia had prepared these deportations in advance, and that it expected to remove over two million Ukrainians, she added.

At the end of last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said more than a million people had been “evacuated” from Ukraine to Russia.

 

