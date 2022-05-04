News

Ukraine Conflict: EU plans for new Russian sanctions on oil, military, TV

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has given details of a sixth package of sanctions to be agreed in the coming days. She listed four separate types of sanctions:

High-ranking military officers who comitted war crimes in Bucha and Mariupol were to be targeted: “We know who you are, you will not get away with this.”

Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, is to be disconnected from the SWIFT bank transfer system.

Three big state-owned Russian broadcasters are to be cut off from the EU on cable, satellite or the internet as what she called “mouthpieces that amplify Putin’s lies”.

Von der Leyen said the EU was also announcing an end to its dependency on Russian oil: “It will not be easy but we simply have to do it.” All Russian oil will be phased out, she said, but in an orderly fashion. Crude oil will be phased out in six months and refined products by the end of 2022, she said

*Courtesy: BBC

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ogun: Police arrest 3 suspected ritualists while exhuming corpse

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected ritualists while exhuming the corpse of one Segun Taiwo at Sabo area of Abeokuta. Taiwo reportedly died and was buried about six months ago at Abule Sikiru area of Sabo. But, the suspects, Sunday Aregbede, Salisu Mamud and Bosere Rasaq, were caught exhuming the corpse for […]

General Ibrahim Atttahiru)
News

Late COAS: Nigerian Air Force conducts safety audit of platforms

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Worried by the recurrence of air crashes involving its platforms, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has “constituted a Committee of serving and retired senior officers to conduct a safety audit of all (its) operational and engineering units”. The development comes few days after a NAF aircraft conveying a former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. […]
News

Zamfara APC backs Buni

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The new executive of Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC) has told Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni that they are satisfied with his leadership style and ready to support him as chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). A statement by its spokesman, Yusuf Idris- Gusau, said yesterday that the state APC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica