Ukraine conflict: Evacuations agreed from Sumy on Saturday – Official

More humanitarian corridors have been agreed for the embattled northeastern city of Sumy on Saturday morning, said Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky in a post on Telegram.

According to Zhyvytsky, evacuation efforts starting at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) will see vehicles departing from six destinations around the region, reports the BBC.

All of the convoys are headed to the central city of Poltava, and are expected to arrive between 13:00 to 14:00.

Meanwhile, Guatemala has received its first arrivals on Friday of Ukrainian refugees, according to a Reuters report.

Eight Ukrainians were the first to arrive in the Central American country for “humanitarian reasons”. A further 10 Ukrainians were expected to arrive later in the day, Reuters quoted officials as saying.

It is unclear how many may have arrived privately to Guatemala since the Russian attacks onUkraine began.

Guatemala announced its decision to throw open its doors to Ukrainian war refugees on March 6, when President Alejandro Giammattei said they would be “assured refuge” in the country.

 

