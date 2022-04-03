Ukraine Conflict: Explosions heard in strategic port of Odesa

Reports are now coming of loud explosions in Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa.

Smoke was seen in the strategic city on the Black Sea coast on Sunday morning, a Reuters witness said.

Washington Post correspondent Isabelle Khurshudyan, who is in Odesa, tweeted: “Loud explosions in downtown Odessa right now. My hotel room windows just shook. Not clear what that was.”

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for Odesa’s regional military administration, urged city residents to stay in shelters.

“We will overcome. Hell to enemies!” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, has confirmed on his Telegram channel that “Odesa was attacked from the air” by missiles, some of which he says were “were shot down by air defence”.

An AFP news wire reporter heard explosions in the port city at 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT), followed by at least three thick columns of smoke and flames visible in an apparently industrial area.

The target of the strike has not yet been confirmed.

*Courtesy: BBC

