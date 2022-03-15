News

Ukraine conflict: Fears Russian aggression could spill into Poland

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging on its doorstep, Poland is holding its breath.

It feels vulnerable on two fronts as the number of refugees coming into the country swells and a military base near its border with Ukraine was attacked.

As a first responder in one of Europe’s biggest refugee crises since World War Two, over 1.7m Ukrainians have chosen to flee to Poland, according to the UN’s latest figures.

Some move on, but most choose to stay because of cultural, linguistic or family ties. As a result, population figures have swollen by 15% in the Polish capital Warsaw over the past two weeks.

In terms of security, alarm bells are also ringing. Over the weekend, Russia bombed a Ukrainian military base in Yavoriv, just 16 km (10 miles) from the Polish border.

Poland warned the West for years that Russia planned to redress the balance of power in Europe in its favour. Polish leaders were dismissed as alarmists at the time. But no longer.

On Monday, the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Ukrainian soldiers needed and deserved Western support. They were fighting not only for their own freedom, he insisted, but also the freedom of their Eastern European neighbours.

He also described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine as a calculated part of his geopolitical plan.

Poland’s vital link with the West

Once side-lined by some in Nato as a post-communist Russophobe, Poland has now become a linchpin in the eastern flank of the alliance. The strongest part of the chain now linking the West with Ukraine.

Most of the weapons convoys sent by the West to help the Ukrainian military travel through Poland. On Saturday, Moscow declared those convoys “legitimate military targets” inside Ukraine.

But do Poles believe the Kremlin would attack their country – a member of the European Union – and, more significantly in this case, Nato?

The Western defence alliance’s charter says an attack against one of its nations will be viewed as an attack against all.

That would mean a face-off between two global nuclear powers – Russia and the US – something the West is keen to avoid. Moscow too, it hopes.

Warsaw’s mayor and high profile political figure, Rafal Trzaskowski, told me his country wasn’t panicking, but that people were beginning to ask questions – especially after Russia’s missile strike so close to the Polish border, and Nato’s talk of Russia possibly planning chemical attacks.

Something urgent needs to be done about the refugee crisis too, the mayor insisted.

He said one of President Putin’s goals was to divide, and therefore weaken, the West.

“Putin is happy to use fake news, disinformation campaigns or a refugee crisis,” Trzaskowski argued, warning that, “if refugee numbers keep rising, the system in Poland will crash.”

He’s called for more international assistance – from the European Union and United Nations – in terms of practical help, financial aid and housing refugees in other countries.

Brussels says Ukrainians are welcome across the bloc. It has pledged funds to Poland too.

But the authorities here say it’s not enough. The European Commission is coy about mentioning exact figures.

Mayor Trzaskowski has also appealed to the UK to “get rid of its red tape” and allow Ukrainian refugees more easily into Britain.

Arguably, Poland’s painful past makes it a lot more anxious about the future.

The arrival of Ukrainian refugees here has evoked national memories of war, followed by decades of Soviet occupation.

This week in Warsaw, I met Polish pensioner Kristina and her friends, busy making Ukrainian flag solidarity ribbons.

“I’m too poor to give money and too old to hold a gun,” Kristina explained, “so I do what I can for the refugees. Partly, because I fear for my own tomorrow.”

*Courtesy: BBC

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Water scarcity: We’ve been patient enough, Bauchi residents cry out

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Residents of Bauchi State have cried out over what they described as the persistent scarcity of water in the metropolis and its environs due to the ongoing expansion and rehabilitation of the state water system by the Bauchi State Water and Sewerage Corporation (BSUWSC) in collaboration with the World Bank project. The problem of the […]
News

Interior Minister: NIS produced 3m passports in three years

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday in Enugu announced that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued more than three million electronic passports (e-passports) since 2019. Aregbesola said this during the unveiling of the enhanced e-passport facility and inauguration of the passport production centre at the regional command of NIS in Enugu. According […]
News

PDP to Uzodinma: Don’t politicise Imo jailbreak

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has warned Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma not to use the security situation in the state as political witchhunt. Secondus, who spoke in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, said what is happening was not peculiar to Imo State, and therefore had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica