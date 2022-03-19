Ukraine conflict: Former UK PM, David Cameron, driving van to Poland with items for refugees

David Cameron has revealed he is assisting the war effort by driving a van containing supplies for Ukrainian refugees to Poland.

Announcing his upcoming trip on social media on Friday, the former Conservative prime minister said he would be travelling with two colleagues from the Chippy Larder, a food project in west Oxfordshire with which he is believed to have volunteered for two years, reports Sky News.

Cameron said the project had collected enough donations for fleeing Ukrainian refugees “to fill a small lorry with everything from nappies to sanitary products, warm clothes to first aid kits”.

Posting a picture of himself at the wheel of the vehicle, the former Conservative leader said: “It is going to be a long drive, but I’ll keep you updated along the way #StandWithUkraine.”

Speaking to Channel 4 this week, Cameron called for more humanitarian help to be given back to Ukraine.

Let’s do more on humanitarian aid,” he told the broadcaster.

“We achieved 0.7% of GDP in our aid payments. I’m sad we’ve got away from that. I hope we can get back there.

“Let’s – with the EU – lead the donor conference, lead the aid effort. Let’s have a dedicated aid minister in the Cabinet doing development.

“The Foreign Office ministers do a great job but it’d be good to have someone who’s 100% dedicated to humanitarian aid and development.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to return to UK’s international aid contributions to 0.7% by the end of this Parliament.

Meanwhile, videos posted online of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol – subjected to three weeks of Russian siege and shelling which the Red Cross says has caused “apocalyptic” destruction – show civilian areas left unrecognisable by the bombing.

Key developments

• Air raid sirens heard in port city of Odesa

• Russian ambassador to UN denies Putin’s forces bombed Mariupol theatre

• Chinese President Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden he wants end to ‘war’ as soon as possible

• Turkey offers to host talks between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

• More than 150,000 British people register interest in housing refugees as Homes for Ukraine scheme launches

More than 350,000 people are sheltering in the besieged southeastern port city, officials said, with no access to food or water.

