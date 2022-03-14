News

Ukraine conflict: Fresh round of talks to begin shortly

Posted on

…as one killed in shelling of Kyiv apartment block

A fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine are due to start at 10:30 local time (08:30 GMT) Monday morning according to Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.

Hopes of diplomatic progress have been raised after Ukranian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak had earlier said weekend negotiations were “constructive” – the most upbeat assessment yet, reports the BBC.

“Russia is already beginning to talk constructively,” Podolyak said in a video online. “I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days.”

Seperate talks between the US and China will also be held on Monday, as concerns grow over the possibility of Beijing sending aid to Russia.

Meanwhile, At least one person has been killed and three injured after a residential building was hit by shelling in the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian state TV reports.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service meanwhile says two bodies were found and three people were taken to hospital in the strike at 07:40 local time this morning.

Photos shared by the Service show smoke pouring from the nine-storey block as firefighters use ladders to rescue its inhabitants.

 

Reporter

