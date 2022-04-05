Ukraine Conflict: Hunger, inflation, manpower loss imminent in Africa, ex-envoy warns

…as Babalola laments plight of citizens

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Mr. Frank Isoh, has advised the United Nations and the world’s superpowers to come together and end the Russia/Ukraine war in order to tackle hunger, inflation and loss of manpower on the Africa continent that the war will cause.

This is coming as the founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola also lamented the serious challenges encountered by the citizens in the course of the crisis.

The ex-envoy in his part stated that fear of the fallout from the conflict have begun to manifest in Africa with the way many students seeking medical education in Ukraine have had their dreams truncated by the war.

The ex-Ambassador posited that the continent is largely dependent on wheat from Ukraine and would soon start experiencing an upsurge in the price of bread, with that of oil already soaring, thereby increasing government’s spending on subsidy.

Isoh spoke at ABUAD, on Tuesday, during a bi-annual Diplomatic Dialogue Titled: ‘Russian Invasion of Ukraine and the Emerging Global Dynamics: Implementations for Africa and the world’, organised by the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy.

The diplomatic expert, however, said the only way to rein in Putin is to impose heavy sanctions on Russia to instigate the people against his government when the economy becomes harder and unbearable.

