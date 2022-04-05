News

Ukraine Conflict: Hunger, inflation, manpower loss imminent in Africa, ex-envoy warns

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

…as Babalola laments plight of citizens

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Mr. Frank Isoh, has advised the United Nations and the world’s superpowers to come together and end the Russia/Ukraine war in order to tackle hunger, inflation and loss of manpower on the Africa continent that the war will cause.

This is coming as the founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola also lamented the serious challenges encountered by the citizens in the course of the crisis.

The ex-envoy in his part stated that fear of the fallout from the conflict have begun to manifest in Africa with the way many students seeking medical education in Ukraine have had their dreams truncated by the war.

The ex-Ambassador posited that the continent is largely dependent on wheat from Ukraine and would soon start experiencing an upsurge in the price of bread, with that of oil already soaring, thereby increasing government’s spending on subsidy.

Isoh spoke at ABUAD, on Tuesday, during a bi-annual Diplomatic Dialogue Titled: ‘Russian Invasion of Ukraine and the Emerging Global Dynamics: Implementations for Africa and the world’, organised by the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy.

The diplomatic expert, however, said the only way to rein in Putin is to impose heavy sanctions on Russia to instigate the people against his government when the economy becomes harder and unbearable.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Minimum Wage: FG to sanction NASS, others for non-implementation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

The Federal Government has threatened to sanction management of the National Assembly for flagrant breach of the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act, 2019.   The threat notice was contained in a two-page circular withreferenceNo: SWC/S/65/ III/696datedFebruary21, 2022, titled:“Implementation of the National Minimum Wage of N30,000 per month – Reminder,” signed by the Chairman, […]
News Top Stories

INSURGENCY: FG shielding Boko Haram sponsors, says ex-Military Intelligence Chief

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Uga

A former member of the Military Intelligence team, Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd), yesterday, hinted that the Federal Government knows those behind the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency in the country. Olawunmi’s remarks are the latest in the continued debate about how Nigeria can end the Boko Haram war, which has led to thousands of deaths […]
News

2023: Give presidential ticket to S’East candidates, group appeals to parties

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly, the umbrella body of all youth groups from Southern Nigeria, has expressed support for a South East presidency.   The group appealed to the two major political parties, the APC and PDP, to give their presidential tickets to candidates from the zone.   This position was among the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica