Ukraine Conflict: Iran plans to supply Russia with drones, US warns

…as Russian military equipment on show in Prague

Iran plans to supply Russia with potentially hundreds of drones for its war in Ukraine, some with combat capabilities, a US official has said.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said information received by the US suggests Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use the drones, reports the BBC.

He added that it was unclear if Iran had delivered them yet.

Drones have been integral to the ongoing war for both Ukraine and Russia.

Just last week, Ukraine appealed for donations of thousands of drones to aid its war efforts.

Sullivan added that intelligence received by the US supports the view that Russia’s assault on eastern Ukraine is “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons”.

He also observed that Iranian drones have previously been used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels to attack Saudi Arabia.

His comments came ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week. Neither country has so far joined sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Israel sees Iran, which calls for its elimination, as its biggest regional threat.

The US and other allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine since the invasion in February.

Sullivan said the US would continue to “sustain the effective defence of Ukraine”.

Meanwhile, Russian military equipment captured by the Ukrainian armed forces has gone on display in the Czech capital, Prague.

The display of war trophies, which includes a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and Msta howitzer, was unveiled on Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle.

“This exhibition proves how vital support from partner countries is to us,” Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky told the BBC via email after launching the exhibit.

“Russian propaganda likes to scare people that their tanks could reach Prague, Berlin or Paris. Ukrainians demonstrate – only in the form of scrap,” he said.

The exhibition – organised by his ministry – also features defused rockets and shells that have been raining down on Ukrainian cities since Russia’s war against the country began in February.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...