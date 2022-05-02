News

Ukraine Conflict: Mariupol evacuees describe dire conditions in bunkers

Dozens of civilians have been evacuated from the southern port city of Mariupol after weeks of being under siege in the Azovstal steelworks plant.

One woman said she had not seen any sunlight for two months, adding that she thought she would not survive, reports the BBC.

Russia said dozens of civilians have arrived in a village it controls.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a large group is also on its way to Ukraine-controlled Zaporizhzhia,

“The first group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area,” he tweeted. “Tomorrow [Monday} we’ll meet them in Zaporizhzhia. Grateful to our team! Now they, together with UN, are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant.”

Hundreds still remain in bunkers in the besieged Azovstal steelworks, Denys Shleha of Ukraine’s National Guard said on Sunday.

He added that at least two more evacuation efforts would be needed to get everyone out.

The site has seen one of the most destructive sieges in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and local officials say many Ukrainian troops and civilians are holed-up in the plant.

Meanwhile, two strong explosions took place in the early hours of Monday in Belgorod, a Russian city just north of Ukraine, said its governor.

“According to the operational headquarters, there is no damage or destruction. There were no casualties,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

 

