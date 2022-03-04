Sports

Ukraine conflict: MP slams John Terry for praising Chelsea owner, Abramovich

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Labour MP, Chris Bryant, has advised former Chelsea and England captain, John Terry to immediately delete his post, where he paid tribute to Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich, after initially handing over Chelsea to the trustees, later on, Wednesday stated that he will be selling the club because it is the best decision for the Premier League outfit.

The defender following the 55-year-old owner’s announcement shared a tweet where he posted  a photo of him and Abramovich with the Premier League trophy and captioned it: “The best.”

John Terry went on to pay more tribute to him via the microblogging platform, Twitter adding: ”Thank you Roman@chelseafc The Best Owner in the WORLD.”

Bryant branded Terry’s message to Abramovich as ‘appalling’, insisting that the former England international was celebrating the Russian billionaire while Ukraine is being bombed.

In response to Terry’s message, Bryant urged the former footballer to delete the post ‘ASAP’.

Bryant tweeted: “This is appalling.

“I think @JohnTerry26, you should take this down ASAP. The people of Ukraine are being bombed, shelled, and murdered while you celebrate Abramovich.”

John Terry was Chelsea’s captain for the majority of Abramovich’s time at Stamford Bridge.

He spent 19 years with the club and led them to five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Europa League, and one UEFA Champions League title.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Wike, Iyaye rate pre-season tourney high

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, and the state’s commissioner for sports, Boma Iyaye, have heaped praises on the organisers of the recently concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Championship. Speaking during the final, the governor, ably represented by the Chairman of Rivers State PDP, Desmond Akawor, said the standard of play at the tournament was […]
Sports

Bayelsa Queens fined, banished to Owerri

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Edo Queens’ coach sanctioned   The Nigeria Women Football League has fined Nigeria Women Premier League leaders, Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa, a whopping N2.5million and also banished the team to the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo State for their next home game scheduled for March 3, 2021.   The Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha […]
Sports

I’ve disappointed the Minister, Quadri laments ouster

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Team Nigeria’s captain to the 2020 Olympic Games, Aruna Quadri, has lamented his ouster from the Tokyo Olympics saying he has disappointed Sports Minister Sunday Dare who deserves more for his efforts in turning Nigerian sports around.   Quadri who became Africa’s first ping ponger to play in the quarter finals of the Rio Olympics […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica