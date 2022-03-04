Ukraine conflict: MP slams John Terry for praising Chelsea owner, Abramovich

Labour MP, Chris Bryant, has advised former Chelsea and England captain, John Terry to immediately delete his post, where he paid tribute to Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich, after initially handing over Chelsea to the trustees, later on, Wednesday stated that he will be selling the club because it is the best decision for the Premier League outfit.

The defender following the 55-year-old owner’s announcement shared a tweet where he posted a photo of him and Abramovich with the Premier League trophy and captioned it: “The best.”

John Terry went on to pay more tribute to him via the microblogging platform, Twitter adding: ”Thank you Roman@chelseafc The Best Owner in the WORLD.”

Bryant branded Terry’s message to Abramovich as ‘appalling’, insisting that the former England international was celebrating the Russian billionaire while Ukraine is being bombed.

In response to Terry’s message, Bryant urged the former footballer to delete the post ‘ASAP’.

Bryant tweeted: “This is appalling.

“I think @JohnTerry26, you should take this down ASAP. The people of Ukraine are being bombed, shelled, and murdered while you celebrate Abramovich.”

John Terry was Chelsea’s captain for the majority of Abramovich’s time at Stamford Bridge.

He spent 19 years with the club and led them to five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Europa League, and one UEFA Champions League title.

