Ukraine Conflict: Parts of Lviv without power, water after Russian strikes

The strikes shattered the calm of a spring evening.

At least three Russian missiles hit electrical substations around the western city of Lviv, close to the Polish border late on Tuesday, reports the BBC.

Parts of the city are without power and water in the wake of what was thought to be an attack on Ukraine’s rail network. People ran onto the streets as the news spread.

These were the first Russian missile strikes in western Ukraine in more than a week.

Russia has targeted the rail networks before. They are crucial for keeping the supplies of western weaponry flowing to the east.

It’s on the frontlines – in places like Avdiivka – that equipment is badly needed. Last night Ukraine accused Russia of shelling workers at a factory in the city, just north of the separatist-held Donestk.

There has also been an intensification of the bombardment of the Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol where 200 people are still sheltering.

Ukrainian authorities are considering setting up a new humanitarian corridor after successfully bringing some 100 civilians out of the city yesterday.

Meanwhile, the EU is expected to outline fresh sanctions against Russia later Wednesday, including a plan for potentially phasing out Russian oil.

This is a big move given how many member states are reliant on this source. Overall, the bloc relies on Russia for 26% of its oil imports.

They’ve already paid more than £47 billion euros ($47.43bn) to Russia for the country’s gas and oil since the war began.

Germany has indicated that it would be able to manage without Russian oil by the end of 2022. EU nations have been tussling this week on how to wind down their dependence on Russia.

But some nations – like Hungary and Slovakia – are much more heavily exposed to Russian oil and gas. Hungary, especially, has opposed stronger energy sanctions against Russia.

