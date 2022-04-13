News

Ukraine Conflict: Polish, Baltic leaders to meet Zelensky in Kyiv

The Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian presidents have been travelling to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s President Zelensky, an adviser to the Polish leader has said.

Our countries are “showing support to Ukraine and President Zelensky”, Polish President Andrzej Duda’s adviser Jakub Kumoch has said on Twitter.

Their visit comes days after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson  visited the city on Saturday, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, In its latest intelligence update, the UK Ministry of Defence says Russia’s appointment of Gen. Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the war in Ukraine “represents an attempt to centralise command and control”.

“An inability to cohere and co-ordinate military activity has hampered Russia’s invasion to date,” it adds.

Dvornikov has previous command experience in Syria, and since 2016 has commanded Russia’s southern military district which borders Ukraine’s Donbas region.

His selection shows how determined Ukrainian resistance and ineffective pre-war planning have forced Russia to reassess its operations, the MoD adds.

It was announced earlier this week the general – who has a track record of brutal tactics in Chechnya and Syria – had been put in charge of the new phase of Russia’s war in eastern Ukraine.

 

