News

Ukraine conflict: Putin not ready to end war – French official

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Macron asked Putin to end the siege during a call between Putin, Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Schulz. But an official in the French presidency, quoted by Reuters, says that Putin did not appear ready to end the war.

The two western European leaders also repeated the call for a ceasefire as a condition for full negotiations, reports the BBC.

The French presidency also accused Putin of “lies” after he said that Ukrainian soldiers were responsible for human rights abuses, AFP reports.

Meanwhile, the Russian nuclear regulator, Rosatom, says that activities to ensure the safe operation of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant are being carried out in coordination with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The company says that a team of Russian specialists are on-site at the station to restore power to the plant.

Rosatom officials also said that Ukrainian personnel remain in control of the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia plants.

It follows claims made by Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom on Friday that Russian engineers have been installed to manage the Zaporizhzhia station.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ayade okays N100m research grant, tasks NASENI on electricity generation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To demonstrate the commitment of his state to partner the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has announced a whopping one hundred million naira as research grant to the agency for the generation of electricity from borehole. The research into how to generate electricity from borehole […]
News Top Stories

UK changes travel rules for vaccinated travellers from Nigeria

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

From Monday, October 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria will be able to come to England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day 8 test or self-isolate for 10 days, although will still need to book and pay for a day 2 test. This policy applies to those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca […]
News

COVID-19: Commissioners, journalists, police to undergo test

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

C ommissioners and other top government officials in Ebonyi State have embarked on voluntary testing to ascertain their coronavirus pandemic status.     Also, some media practitioners and men of the state police command as well as other security officials in the state have also done same.     The voluntary testing was a result […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica