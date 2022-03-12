Ukraine conflict: Putin not ready to end war – French official

Macron asked Putin to end the siege during a call between Putin, Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Schulz. But an official in the French presidency, quoted by Reuters, says that Putin did not appear ready to end the war.

The two western European leaders also repeated the call for a ceasefire as a condition for full negotiations, reports the BBC.

The French presidency also accused Putin of “lies” after he said that Ukrainian soldiers were responsible for human rights abuses, AFP reports.

Meanwhile, the Russian nuclear regulator, Rosatom, says that activities to ensure the safe operation of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant are being carried out in coordination with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The company says that a team of Russian specialists are on-site at the station to restore power to the plant.

Rosatom officials also said that Ukrainian personnel remain in control of the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia plants.

It follows claims made by Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom on Friday that Russian engineers have been installed to manage the Zaporizhzhia station.

