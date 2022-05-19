Ukraine Conflict: Russia says 900 Mariupol defenders sent to prison colony

More than 900 Ukrainian fighters who had been holed up in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant have been taken to a prison colony in Russian-controlled territory, Moscow has said.

Ukraine ordered troops there to stand down as part of a deal struck by both sides, as it attempts to save their lives. Food and water supplies have reportedly been scarce in the plant for several weeks, reports the BBC.

A Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday that 959 Ukrainian service personnel had surrendered since Tuesday. Of those, 51 were being treated for their injuries and the remainder had been sent to a former prison colony in the town of Olenivka in a Russian-controlled area of the Donetsk region.

The defence ministry in Kyiv said it was hoping for an “exchange procedure… to repatriate these Ukrainian heroes as quickly as possible”, according to AFP.

Their fate remains unclear, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refusing to say whether they would be treated as criminals or prisoners of war.

Ukraine’s defence ministry pledged to do “everything necessary” to rescue those still in the sprawling network of tunnels and bunkers under the steel plant, but admitted there was no military option available.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the Russian invasion of his country was a “catastrophic” mistake, after Russia claimed a strategic victory in Mariupol.

Speaking from Kyiv during his nightly television address, Zelensky said the invasion has proven to be an “absolute failure” and claimed Moscow’s forces have run out of missiles with which to attack his troops.

Zelensky also hit out at Russian leaders, who he said were afraid to acknowledge “that catastrophic mistakes were made at the highest military and state level” during the conflict.

The Ukrainian leader accused officials in Moscow of forcing young, inexperienced conscripted soldiers onto the front line and throwing them “into battle like cannon fodder”.

His comments came after a 21-year-old Russian soldier pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian, in the first war crimes trial in Ukraine since the war started.

