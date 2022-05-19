News

Ukraine Conflict: Russia says 900 Mariupol defenders sent to prison colony

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

More than 900 Ukrainian fighters who had been holed up in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant have been taken to a prison colony in Russian-controlled territory, Moscow has said.

Ukraine ordered troops there to stand down as part of a deal struck by both sides, as it attempts to save their lives. Food and water supplies have reportedly been scarce in the plant for several weeks, reports the BBC.

A Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday that 959 Ukrainian service personnel had surrendered since Tuesday. Of those, 51 were being treated for their injuries and the remainder had been sent to a former prison colony in the town of Olenivka in a Russian-controlled area of the Donetsk region.

The defence ministry in Kyiv said it was hoping for an “exchange procedure… to repatriate these Ukrainian heroes as quickly as possible”, according to AFP.

Their fate remains unclear, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refusing to say whether they would be treated as criminals or prisoners of war.

Ukraine’s defence ministry pledged to do “everything necessary” to rescue those still in the sprawling network of tunnels and bunkers under the steel plant, but admitted there was no military option available.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the Russian invasion of his country was a “catastrophic” mistake, after Russia claimed a strategic victory in Mariupol.

Speaking from Kyiv during his nightly television address, Zelensky said the invasion has proven to be an “absolute failure” and claimed Moscow’s forces have run out of missiles with which to attack his troops.

Zelensky also hit out at Russian leaders, who he said were afraid to acknowledge “that catastrophic mistakes were made at the highest military and state level” during the conflict.

The Ukrainian leader accused officials in Moscow of forcing young, inexperienced conscripted soldiers onto the front line and throwing them “into battle like cannon fodder”.

His comments came after a 21-year-old Russian soldier pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian, in the first war crimes trial in Ukraine since the war started.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Imo NUJ wants probe into extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Following widespread complaints by Imo people on reported cases of extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances and unlawful arrests of young people, the leadership of the Imo state Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has called for a judicial probe into the many alleged acts of impunity and lawlessness by security forces. In a press release […]
News Top Stories

POS deals hit N2.8trn in six months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The value of transactions through Point Of Sale (POS) terminals across the country, between August 2020 and January 2021, stood at N2.80 trillion, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) Plc. shows.   The figure is 66.3 per cent higher than the value of POS transactions (N1.85 trillion) recorded between August 2019 […]
News Top Stories

Air passengers decry rise in fares

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…seek urgent attention to roads, railway       Nigerians who travel by air, have decried the “sudden” upsurge in air fares and urged the Federal Government to intervene to avoid poor patronage that could dwindle the fortunes of the aviation industry.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the air fares shot […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica