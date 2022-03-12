Ukraine conflict: Russian attacks outside Kyiv intensify as forces close in

In its latest intelligence update, the UK’s Ministry of Defence says the “bulk” of Russian forces are now 25km (15 miles) from Kyiv’s city centre, reports the BBC.

It says the large Russian column north of the capital has dispersed – “likely to support a Russian attempt to encircle the city”.

“It could also be an attempt by Russia to reduce its vulnerability to Ukrainian counter-attacks, which have taken a significant toll on Russian forces,” the MoD says.

Elsewhere, the cities of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy are encircled and facing heavy shelling, it adds.

Meanwhile, The battle for Ukraine’s capital Kyiv could be Russia’s new Stalingrad, a Ukrainian MP has told the BBC.

Sviatoslav Yurah, Ukraine’s youngest ever MP and a former adviser to President Zelensky, is helping with the volunteer defence in Kyiv.

He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the capital has been facing a “barrage” of rockets overnight and there are ongoing battles on the outskirts of the city.

But he warns Russia should prepare for heavy losses should it advance on the city.

“It’s a massive town of millions and if the Russians try to come in they will have quite a fight on their hands – this will be their Stalingrad if they want to make it so,” he says, referring to the bloodiest battle of World War Two, in which about 1.1m Soviet troops and 800,000 Nazi German and Romanian troops died.

The 1942-43 battle was a turning-point, halting the Nazi advance in Russia.

“Nobody is going to surrender – I can definitely guarantee you that,” he says.

He says he has been co-ordinating bringing in supplies, including sacks of sand, as well as talking with various army units to conduct the forthcoming battle “effectively”.

The city remains at the crosshairs of Russian troops poised to mount an assault on the Ukrainian capital.

