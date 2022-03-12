News

Ukraine conflict: Russian attacks outside Kyiv intensify as forces close in

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

In its latest intelligence update, the UK’s Ministry of Defence says the “bulk” of Russian forces are now 25km (15 miles) from Kyiv’s city centre, reports the BBC.

It says the large Russian column north of the capital has dispersed – “likely to support a Russian attempt to encircle the city”.

“It could also be an attempt by Russia to reduce its vulnerability to Ukrainian counter-attacks, which have taken a significant toll on Russian forces,” the MoD says.

Elsewhere, the cities of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy are encircled and facing heavy shelling, it adds.

Meanwhile, The battle for Ukraine’s capital Kyiv could be Russia’s new Stalingrad, a Ukrainian MP has told the BBC.

Sviatoslav Yurah, Ukraine’s youngest ever MP and a former adviser to President Zelensky, is helping with the volunteer defence in Kyiv.

He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the capital has been facing a “barrage” of rockets overnight and there are ongoing battles on the outskirts of the city.

But he warns Russia should prepare for heavy losses should it advance on the city.

“It’s a massive town of millions and if the Russians try to come in they will have quite a fight on their hands – this will be their Stalingrad if they want to make it so,” he says, referring to the bloodiest battle of World War Two, in which about 1.1m Soviet troops and 800,000 Nazi German and Romanian troops died.

The 1942-43 battle was a turning-point, halting the Nazi advance in Russia.

“Nobody is going to surrender – I can definitely guarantee you that,” he says.

He says he has been co-ordinating bringing in supplies, including sacks of sand, as well as talking with various army units to conduct the forthcoming battle “effectively”.

The city remains at the crosshairs of Russian troops poised to mount an assault on the Ukrainian capital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Shoemakers lament high cost of materials, production

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Leather Products Manufacturers Association of Abia State (LEPMAAS) has said that their members are currently finding it difficult to produce shoes due to the high cost of production. This was as the group said that six out of over eight components or materials used for production are imported and their prices have skyrocketed following […]
News

Lawan saddened by death of Vanguard reporter

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed shock and sadness at the news of the death of National Assembly Correspondent of Vanguard newspapers, Mr Tordue Salem. Lawan said the concern of the National Assembly, when the Senate and the House of Representatives passed separate motions over the disappearance of Mr Salem, was that he […]
News

No extension of 2022 UTME/DE registration – JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that there would be no extension of the on-going Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry (DE) registrations scheduled to end on March 26. A statement made available to newsmen by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, explained that examination dates were fixed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica