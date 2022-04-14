Ukraine Conflict: Russian flagship ‘seriously damaged’ after blast

…as US mulling whether to send top official to meet Zelensky

Russia’s defence ministry has said that an explosion aboard Moskva, the flagship of the country’s Black Sea Fleet, has “seriously damaged” the vessel.

The ministry’s statement said: “The cruiser Moskva’s ammunition has detonated as a result of a fire on the warship.

“The vessel is seriously damaged. The entire crew have been evacuated. The cause of the blaze is being investigated.”

It did not specify the cause of the fire, saying it was under investigation, reports the BBC.

But Ukraine said the 186m-long vessel was struck by their Neptune missiles.

Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian rescuers were unable to reach the vessel, which could have had as many as 510 crew members on board.

“It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser Moskva today went exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island!” Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko wrote in his Telegram post.

Earlier in the war, Ukrainians stationed on Snake Island in the Black Sea defied an order from the ship to surrender, telling the Moskva to “go to hell”.

What is known about the flagship?

The Moskva missile cruiser was constructed in the early 1980s in what was then the USSR.

It was the lead ship of the Soviet navy’s Project 1164 Atlant class. It was initially called Slava, but later renamed Moskva (Moscow).

The warship’s main armaments are P-1000 Vulkan anti-ship missiles.

The cruiser – which became the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet in 2000 – played a key role during Russia’s military campaign in Syria, which began in 2015.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has said that Russia should leave the international community if it doesn’t want to pursue a peace agreement.

“Either the Russian leadership will really seek peace or as a result of this war, Russia will leave the international arena forever,” he said in a video address.

Speaking about Russia’s increasing strikes in the east and the south, he said: “All this feverish activity of the occupiers testifies first of all to their insecurity.

“To the fact that even with significant stocks of Soviet military equipment and a significant number of soldiers… the Russian troops doubt their ability to break us, to break Ukraine.

“Well, we do everything to justify their doubts.”

He also reiterated his call for a total embargo of Russian oil, saying: “The European Union must stop sponsoring Russia’s military machine.”

Zelensky expressed gratitude to President Biden after he pledged another massive weapons shipment to Ukraine.

And in another development, the White House is currently deliberating whether to send a high-ranking US official to meeting the Ukrainian president in Kyiv, according to a report in Politico.

Among the candidates being considered are Joe Biden himself or his deputy, Vice-President Kamala Harris. Both have visited Poland, Ukraine’s western neighbour, in recent weeks.

But officials told Politico that it was far more likely that the Secretary of State or Secretary of Defence would travel to meet President Volodymr Zelensky.

Zelensky has hosted a parade of Western officials since the war began. On Wednesday, he hosted the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Estonia.

