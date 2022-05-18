News

Ukraine Conflict: Russian missile shot down over Dnipro, governor says

Two loud explosions were heard at about 06:00 on Wednesday in Dnipro, a city in central Ukraine that has been largely spared Russian attacks recently.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the region’s governor, says one missile was shot down by the Ukrainian air defence. The debris fell on a private garden, he says, damaging two houses and wounding a woman, reports the BBC.

Another missile hit transport infrastructure, he says, without giving details.

One of the country’s largest cities with a population of about one million, Dnipro has become a hub for thousands of people fleeing the conflict in southern and eastern Ukraine, including those escaping the besieged city of Mariupol.

The war hasn’t brought to Dnipro the same level of suffering and destruction inflicted by Russia on other Ukrainian cities. But the constant air raid sirens, sandbags and barricades in the streets are a reminder of the conflict – as are the sporadic attacks. Earlier this month a Russian missile hit an area in the centre of the city.

Meanwhile, a Russian gymnast has been banned for a year for wearing a symbol associated with support for the invasion of Ukraine while on the medal podium.

Ivan Kuliak displayed a letter “Z” on his singlet while receiving bronze for an event in Qatar in March. At the ceremony he stood beside the gold medal winner, a Ukrainian.

The Z is painted onto Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and worn by pro-war Russians, including politicians.

The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation found that the 20-year-old had violated the rules of the sport’s governing body.

Kuliak must also return his medal and prize money but can appeal the decision.

 

