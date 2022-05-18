Ukraine Conflict: Russian soldier accused of war crimes pleads guilty to killing civilian

…as Russia adds Spanish, Italian diplomats to expulsions list

A Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian.

Vadim Shishimarin is accused of gunning down an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in the days after the invasion began and faces life in prison, reports the BBC.

Prosecutors say more trials could be forthcoming, after identifying thousands of potential crimes committed by Russian forces. Moscow has denied its troops have targeted civilians.

Meanwhile, Russia is expelling 35 French diplomats. Now the country’s foreign ministry has said it’s also kicking out 24 Italian and 27 Spanish embassy workers.

The expulsions are the latest in a series of tit-for-tat moves, after European governments sent home more than 300 Russians last month.

Among them were 25 expelled from Spain, 30 from Italy and 35 from France.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi described Russia’s latest move as a “hostile act”.

“This absolutely must not lead to an interruption of diplomatic channels because it is through those channels that, if we succeed, peace will be achieved,” Draghi said.

