Ukraine Conflict: Russian soldier accused of war crimes pleads guilty to killing civilian

…as Russia adds Spanish, Italian diplomats to expulsions list

A Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian.

Vadim Shishimarin is accused of gunning down an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in the days after the invasion began and faces life in prison, reports the BBC.

Prosecutors say more trials could be forthcoming, after identifying thousands of potential crimes committed by Russian forces. Moscow has denied its troops have targeted civilians.

Meanwhile, Russia is expelling 35 French diplomats. Now the country’s foreign ministry has said it’s also kicking out 24 Italian and 27 Spanish embassy workers.

The expulsions are the latest in a series of tit-for-tat moves, after European governments sent home more than 300 Russians last month.

Among them were 25 expelled from Spain, 30 from Italy and 35 from France.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi described Russia’s latest move as a “hostile act”.

“This absolutely must not lead to an interruption of diplomatic channels because it is through those channels that, if we succeed, peace will be achieved,” Draghi said.

 

News

COVID-19: Reddington commissions PCR Laboratory, Armoured Shield Hospital for testing, treatment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Reddington Hospital Group has commissioned the Armoured Shield Medical Complex, a state-of-the- art medical facility in Victoria Island, Lagos to deal with all cases related to Covid-19, from testing to treatment and management of other co-morbidity conditions presented by a patient. The new medical centre built in phases, offers a 50-bed facility with […]
News Top Stories

S’Court affirms INEC’s right to deregister political parties

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the judgement of the Court of Appeal which okayed the de-registration of the National Unity Party and others. INEC had last year deregistered the parties over failures to win any election during the 2019 general election. In the judgement, delivered by Justice China Nweze, the apex court said that the […]
News Top Stories

FG already paid N9.2bn for doctors’ insurance -Ngige

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

…says we’re surprised NARD still embarked on strike Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said that the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) reneged on the agreement it reached with the Federal Government by embarking on a nationwide strike. Ngige stated this during “Politics Today,” aired by Channels Television on Friday […]

