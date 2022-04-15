Ukraine Conflict: Russian warship sinks

A Russian warship that was damaged by an explosion on Wednesday has sunk, Russia’s defence ministry has said. Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, was being towed to port when “stormy seas” caused it to sink, according to a ministry message. The 510-crew vessel was an important symbolic and military target, and has led Russia’s naval assault on Ukraine, reports the BBC. Ukraine claims it struck the warship with its missiles, but Russia has made no mention of an attack. Throughout Thursday there were conflicting reports from Moscow, Kyiv and the Pentagon on what happened to the ship, whether it was still on fire – or had sunk.
Related Articles
Fayemi embarks on strategy to tackle crime in Ekiti
T he Ekiti State Government in an attempt to combat security Challenges bedeviling the state especially in recent times has organized an inter security agency workshop on Exercise Crocodile Smile VI. The effort according to the government is a bid to enable security agencies to strengthen the security architecture and nip in the bud […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We won’t abandon any approved project by Diri – Duba
The Bayelsa State government has once again reiterated that none of the projects started by the Governor Duoye Diriled government would be abandoned. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayiba Duba, while speaking yesterday during an inspection of more than twenty internal roads being constructed and rehabilitated in Yenagoa, maintained that the government was a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
DG PGF denies division among APC govs
T he Director-General, All Progressives Congress Governors Forum, Salihu Lukuman, has denied insinuations that there was division among governors of the party over the leadership crisis rocking the party. Lukuman, who was reacting to a newspaper publication on Sunday, June 21 (not New Telegraph) that 13 governors were backing the National Working […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)