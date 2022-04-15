News

Ukraine Conflict: Russian warship sinks

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Russian warship that was damaged by an explosion on Wednesday has sunk, Russia’s defence ministry has said. Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, was being towed to port when “stormy seas” caused it to sink, according to a ministry message. The 510-crew vessel was an important symbolic and military target, and has led Russia’s naval assault on Ukraine, reports the BBC. Ukraine claims it struck the warship with its missiles, but Russia has made no mention of an attack. Throughout Thursday there were conflicting reports from Moscow, Kyiv and the Pentagon on what happened to the ship, whether it was still on fire – or had sunk.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi embarks on strategy to tackle crime in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

T he Ekiti State Government in an attempt to combat security Challenges bedeviling the state especially in recent times has organized an inter security agency workshop on Exercise Crocodile Smile VI.   The effort according to the government is a bid to enable security agencies to strengthen the security architecture and nip in the bud […]
News

We won’t abandon any approved project by Diri – Duba

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State government has once again reiterated that none of the projects started by the Governor Duoye Diriled government would be abandoned. The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayiba Duba, while speaking yesterday during an inspection of more than twenty internal roads being constructed and rehabilitated in Yenagoa, maintained that the government was a […]
News

DG PGF denies division among APC govs

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

  T he Director-General, All Progressives Congress Governors Forum, Salihu Lukuman, has denied insinuations that there was division among governors of the party over the leadership crisis rocking the party.     Lukuman, who was reacting to a newspaper publication on Sunday, June 21 (not New Telegraph) that 13 governors were backing the National Working […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica