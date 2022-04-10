Ukraine Conflict: Russia’s aggression targets all Europe, says Zelensky

*Ex-Italian PM ‘deeply disappointed’ by Putin’s behaviour

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his late-night address on Saturday that Russia’s aggression was never limited to just Ukraine and the whole of Europe was a target.

Zelensky urged the West to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy products and to supply Ukraine with additional weapons, reports the BBC.

He said Russia’s use of force was “a catastrophe that will inevitably hit everyone”.

Zelensky said Ukraine is ready for a tough battle, as Russian forces were massing in the east of the country.

But he added: “This will be a hard battle, we believe in this fight and our victory. We are ready to simultaneously fight and look for diplomatic ways to put an end to this war.”

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said President Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin would not meet until after Russia was defeated in the east.

Meanwhile, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said that he was “deeply disappointed and saddened” by the behaviour of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When he was in power, Berlusconi had a close friendship with Putin, and invited him on vacation to his villa in Sardinia.

“I’ve known him about 20 years ago and he always seemed to me to be a democrat and a man of peace,” the 85-year-old billionaire said, addressing a convention of his conservative Forza Italia party in Rome.

Berlusconi, who served as head of the Italian government three times between 1994 and 2011, had previously refrained from publicly criticising Putin.

“Faced with the horror of the massacres of civilians in Bucha and other places, real war crimes, Russia can not deny its responsibilities,” he said on Saturday.

