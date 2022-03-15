News

Ukraine conflict: UK Embassy suspends student, work visa applications for Nigerians

As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine escalates, the United Kingdom Embassy in Nigeria has suspended study, work, and family visa applications in the country.

The Embassy said the temporary suspension would enable the United Kingdom Government to focus on applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

The Embassy in a statement on Tuesday announced that the Ukraine Family Scheme was launched in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.

The statement titled: ‘Temporary Suspension of Priority Visas for Student, Work, and Family Applications’, further noted that Nigerians, whose passports were ready for collection, would be contacted by the Visa Application Centre.

The statement reads: “UK Visas and Immigration is currently prioritizing applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme, following its launch and in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.

“As a result, UKVI has temporarily suspended priority and super-priority services for the new study, work, and family applications. Customers with standard applications in the study, work, and family routes may experience some delays in the processing of their application.

“We are still currently unable to offer PV for visitor applications in Nigeria. Standard visitor visa applications are currently taking an average of six weeks to process.

“Applicants will be contacted by the Visa Application Centre (VAC) when their passport is ready for collection. They should not attend the VAC until they have been invited to do so.

“Where there are extremely compassionate or compelling circumstances (for example, a medical emergency), UKVI may consider expediting specific cases. However, the bar for this is high and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. If a request is exceptionally urgent, applicants can contact UK Visas and Immigration for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service for overseas customers. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

 

