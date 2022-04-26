News

Ukraine Conflict: UN chief to meet Putin as Russia warns of risk of wider war

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow later Tuesday but expectations from the meeting are said to be low after several failed diplomatic efforts so far.

The talks between Putin and Guterres are expected to focus on the besieged city of Mariupol where, despite declaring a victory, Russian forces have failed to take the Azovstal steelworks.

Ukraine forces said earlier on Tuesday that Russia continued to blockade its units at the plant.

Ukraine has asked Guterres to guarantee a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians sheltering inside Azovstal.

The UN chief is also expected to travel on to Kyiv on Thursday where he will meet President Volodomyr Zelensky.

The US is also set to kick off Ukraine-related defense talks with dozens of countries Tuesday, with US defense secretary Lloyd Austin playing host in Germany.

These talks come as Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned the risk of a World War III “is serious” and criticised Kyiv’s approach to floundering peace talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, however, responded that Lavrov was trying to “scare the world off” from supporting the country.

Meanwhile, the city of Kreminna in Luhansk has reportedly fallen, the UK Ministry of Defence has said in its daily update, though it did not give any more details on this.

Earlier reports had already suggested that Russian forces were in control of Kreminna, a town of around 18,000.

The MoD added that heavy fighting was reported in the south of the city of Izyum, as Russian forces attempt to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east, it said.

The update also said Russian forces are likely attempting to encircle heavily fortified Ukrainian positions in the east of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have been preparing defences in Zaporizhzhia in preparation for a potential Russian attack from the south, it added.

The BBC could not independently verify this information.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

PDP calls for unity, patriotism as Muslims celebrate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called for unity and patriotism as Nigerian Muslims mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr festival. The party in a state ment by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged Nigerians to use the opportunity to unite in confronting the challenges facing the nation. PDP said the virtues of self-sacrifice, love, perseverance […]
News

Diri pays tribute to Dickson’s political strategy

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Monday went down memory lane on his political journey with his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, describing the latter as a political strategist. Governor Diri stated this when he received the senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial district in his hometown, Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state. The governor […]
News

Nigeria evacuates 807 citizens from Ukraine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria has evacuated 807 of its citizens from war-ravaged Ukraine as at Saturday. The evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in three flights.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first batch of 450 Nigerians stranded in Ukraine arrived aboard Max Air flight 747 at 7:10 a.m., on Friday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica