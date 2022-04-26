Ukraine Conflict: UN chief to meet Putin as Russia warns of risk of wider war

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow later Tuesday but expectations from the meeting are said to be low after several failed diplomatic efforts so far.

The talks between Putin and Guterres are expected to focus on the besieged city of Mariupol where, despite declaring a victory, Russian forces have failed to take the Azovstal steelworks.

Ukraine forces said earlier on Tuesday that Russia continued to blockade its units at the plant.

Ukraine has asked Guterres to guarantee a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians sheltering inside Azovstal.

The UN chief is also expected to travel on to Kyiv on Thursday where he will meet President Volodomyr Zelensky.

The US is also set to kick off Ukraine-related defense talks with dozens of countries Tuesday, with US defense secretary Lloyd Austin playing host in Germany.

These talks come as Moscow’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned the risk of a World War III “is serious” and criticised Kyiv’s approach to floundering peace talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, however, responded that Lavrov was trying to “scare the world off” from supporting the country.

Meanwhile, the city of Kreminna in Luhansk has reportedly fallen, the UK Ministry of Defence has said in its daily update, though it did not give any more details on this.

Earlier reports had already suggested that Russian forces were in control of Kreminna, a town of around 18,000.

The MoD added that heavy fighting was reported in the south of the city of Izyum, as Russian forces attempt to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east, it said.

The update also said Russian forces are likely attempting to encircle heavily fortified Ukrainian positions in the east of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have been preparing defences in Zaporizhzhia in preparation for a potential Russian attack from the south, it added.

The BBC could not independently verify this information.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...