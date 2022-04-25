Ukraine Conflict: US confirms top officials met Zelensky in Kyiv

…pledges $700m in additional military aid

The US has confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin travelled to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.

A Ukrainian official earlier said Blinken was in Ukraine, but the US refused to comment, reports the BBC.

But in the last few moments, Washington announced the visit and said the pair were now out of Ukrainian territory.

At the meeting in Kyiv, the US reiterated its support for Ukraine and pledged more than $700m (£589m) in military financing to help their war effort, officials say.

About half of the money will go to Ukraine, while the rest will be split among Nato members and other regional allies.

In addition, the US will sell $165m of ammunition to Kyiv.

The announcement was made following a trip that was shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns.

It was the highest-level visit by American diplomats to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began.

Besides President Zelensky, Blinken and Austin also met Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, CNN reported quoting a senior state department official.

Meanwhile, during the visit, the US officials also named the new US ambassador to Ukraine.

Veteran diplomat Bridget Brink, who is currently the ambassador to Slovakia, will be filling in a position that has been left vacant since early 2020 under Donald Trump’s administration. US media reported that President Joe Biden will nominate her later on Monday.

The US also said it was reviewing security conditions in capital Kyiv and will reopen the embassy there as soon as the situation allows, in a new diplomatic push in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion nearly two months ago.

The embassy remains shut with a temporary office that has been relocated to neighbouring Poland. Embassy staff would start making day trips to the western Ukrainian city Lviv in the coming days, according to US media.

