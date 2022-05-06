Ukraine Conflict: US intelligence helped sink Russian warship – Reports

The US provided intelligence that helped Ukraine sink the Moskva, Russia’s flagship Black Sea missile cruiser, several US media report.

Unnamed officials said Ukraine had asked the US about a ship sailing to the south of Odesa, reports the BBC.

The US said it was the Moskva and helped confirm its location. Ukraine then struck it with two missiles.

The Pentagon has not commented. But a spokesman said the US gave intelligence to help Ukraine defend itself.

The unnamed US officials quoted in media reports said they did not know that Ukraine would target the Moskva after helping determine its location.

The 510-crew missile cruiser had led Russia’s naval assault on Ukraine, and its sinking was a major symbolic and military blow.

At the time, the Russian defence ministry said ammunition on board the Moskva exploded in an unexplained fire and the ship tipped over while being towed back to port.

The US is yet to directly address the reports about the Moskva.

However Pentagon spokesman John Kirby denied earlier media reports that the US was providing information about the locations of senior Russian generals on the battlefield, so that Ukrainian forces could kill them.

“We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military,” he said.

Kirby said Ukraine combined information that the US and others provided with their own battlefield intelligence.

“Then they make their own decisions, and they take their own actions,” he said.

The White House National Security Council (NSC) also denied the US was helping Ukraine target senior Russian officers. “We do not provide intelligence with the intent to kill Russian generals,” NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

The Biden administration is ramping up support for Ukraine. President Biden has asked Congress for $33bn (£27bn) in military, economic and humanitarian assistance to support Ukraine, while insisting that the US was not “attacking Russia”.

The sum is more than twice as much as the US has already spent on providing military equipment and humanitarian aid.

The BBC’s North America Editor Sarah Smith says Biden wants to show he is undeterred by vague threats about the possible use of nuclear weapons, and a warning from Vladimir Putin that there could be retaliatory strikes against countries that intervene in Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign ministry has said Western military support for Ukraine threatens “the security of the continent”.

Meanwhile, the UN is organising another evacuation from Mariupol on Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said.

“We must continue to do all we can to get people out of these hellscapes,” he said.

The UN said it was providing support, including by providing psychological support, to the survivors who were being evacuated from the southern city.

In his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, Guterres said he had stressed the need for enabling humanitarian access and evacuations from besieged areas, “including first and foremost, Mariupol”.

On Thursday, Putin said Russian forces were ready to offer safe passage to civilians who remain trapped in the plant. He also said Ukraine should order its fighters to put down their weapons and surrender, according to Moscow officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his nightly address, said Russian forces had not stopped shelling the Azovstal steel plant.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...