Ukraine conflict: Zelensky calls for protests to mark one month of war

Ukraine’s President Zelensky made an impassioned plea for people all over the world to take to the streets on Thursday to show their support for Ukraine.

He gave his latest nightly video address earlier – and it was in English for the first time, reports the BBC.

Russia’s war was not just against Ukraine, he said, but the freedom of people everywhere – and the world needed to stop Russia’s crude use of force.

“Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life,” the president said.

Zelensky’s address came hours before a Nato summit in Brussels where Western countries are expected to agree on sending reinforcements to Central and Eastern Europe to bolster the bloc’s defences.

US President Joe Biden will be attending the meeting on a day that will mark one month since the Russian invasion began.

