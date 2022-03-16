Ukraine conflict: Zelensky says Russia peace talks ‘more realistic’

*US announces an additional $1bn in military assistanc

*Ukraine PM says Russia has caused $500bn damages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says peace talks with Russia are beginning to “sound more realistic, but time is still needed” to reach a breakthrough.

In his latest Facebook video address, he said victory over Russia would require the work of all Ukrainian citizens, including the negotiating team currently holding ongoing talks via Zoom, reports the BBC.

Russia has continued to press Ukraine to formally renounce any intention of ever joining NATO, and formally recognise the breakaway provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea.

The talks are due to continue on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, Zelensky on Tuesday appeared to concede Ukraine would not join NATO.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said there were “fundamental contradictions” during the talks, but “certainly room for compromise”.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will announce an additional $1bn (£777m) in US military assistance to Ukraine as soon as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed US officials.

The money will go towards anti-armour and anti-aircraft weapons, such as Stingers and Javelins, the newspaper reports. The funding will come from the nearly $14bn that Congress voted to give to Ukraine last week.

According to Reuters news agency, quoting a White House official, the figure will be $800m in security assistance.

Since 2014, the US has provided more than $2.5bn in military aid to Ukraine. The most recent arms shipment was approved on 26 February and is worth about $350m.

And in another development, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that his country has suffered more than $500bn (£383bn) in damages since the invasion began – and insists that Russia pays for the restoration of Ukraine after the war.

Shmyhal did not go into how exactly reparations could be collected, even if Ukraine did win the war, but mentioned seizing Russian property abroad. He added that Ukraine would also seek financial assistance from allies.

The PM made the comments at Tuesday’s meeting with the leaders of three neighbouring nations – Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia – who’ve travelled to Kyiv in solidarity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...