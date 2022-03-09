Ukraine crisis: Analysts predict increase in Nigeria’s debt service costs

With the crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine expected to push global monetary policy authorities to embark on a monetary tightening spree, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said that the resultant increase in interest rates, will lead to a rise in the debt service costs of emerging and developing economies, such as Nigeria.

The analysts, who stated this a report released at the weekend, noted that the US Fed was set to increase interest rates this month while the Bank of England (BoE) raised its key bank rate by 25bps to 0.5% at its February meeting.

According to data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria spent the sum of $520.78 million on external debt servicing in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 74.2 per cent compared to $298.9 million recorded in the preceding quarter (Q2’21).

The DMO said Nigeria’s external debt rose to $37.96 billion as of Q3’21, jumping from $33.47 billion recorded in the previous quarter, adding that the increase in the country’s external debt was driven by the four billion Eurobond raised from the international debt market in September to boost the country’s external reserve above $40 billion.

Nigeria’s domestic debts, according to the DMO, also headed north in Q3’21 as the Federal Government’s domestic debt stock rose to $44.44 billion, while state domestic debts increased to $10.23 billion.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the DMO data shows that the sum of $1.82 billion was used to service external debts between January and September 2021.

This is 43.9 per cent higher than the $1.27 billion spent in the corresponding period of 2020. Similarly, the data indicates that the country’s domestic debt servicing costs rose significantly by 150.5 per cent from N322.75 billion recorded in Q2’21 to N808.49 billion in Q3’21.

This means that the domestic debt service cost increased to N1.74 trillion during the period from N1.53 trillion recorded in the same period of 2020. Given reduced inflows and the government’s weak revenue generating profile, analysts have raised concerns that a surge in Nigeria’s debt servicing costs could plunge the country into a debt crisis.

Apart from the likelihood of the Ukraine war pushing up debt servicing costs, the FDC analysts also pointed out that being an import-dependent country, Nigeria is at risk of higher imported inflation as sanctions imposed on Russia have triggered a surge in energy and commodity prices.

The analysts stated: “Russia’s military invasion into Ukraine has put the global economy in a case of one step forward, two steps backward. Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine on February 24, an escalation of ongoing disagreements about Ukraine’s proposed alliance with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“The move has however attracted several sanctions against Russia, which has rattled the global financial markets and exacerbated supply chain disruptions. It has also triggered a surge in energy and commodity prices essentially compounding existing inflation concerns. For the first time since 2014, Brent crude price crossed the $100pb threshold rising as high as $117pb.

“In the same vein, commodity prices are reaching new record levels. For instance, wheat is now at a 14-year high. Russia and Ukraine account for approximately 29 per cent of the world’s total wheat supply. Prior to the war, global discussions have been around the need to rein in inflation forcing an earlier than expected return to monetary policy tightening.

Further spikes in inflation due to war-induced supply shortages and supply-chain disruptions could prompt higher rate hikes at the expense of sustained economic recovery.

