Business

Ukraine crisis: Apple to halt sales, limit services in Russia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Apple is the latest firm to have halted all product sales in Russia, in a widening corporate backlash to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The iPhone giant said it was “deeply concerned” about the Russian invasion and stands with those “suffering as a result of the violence”.

Apple Pay and other services such as Apple Maps have also been limited, reports the BBC.

Google has also removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its features.

Mobile banking apps in Russian, such as Russia’s VTB Bank’s app, also may soon not function fully on devices using Apple’s iOS operating system according to news agency RIA agency.

Apple said in a statement that the firm had disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a “safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens”.

Last week Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov published an open letter to Apple on Twitter, in which he asked Apple to cut Russia off from its products, services, and App Store.

Earlier, Google had restricted news firms funded by the Russian government from advertising tools and some features on Youtube.

“We are committed to complying with all sanctions requirements and we continue to monitor the latest guidance,” the company wrote in a blog post.

The company also told the BBC that Google Pay had been limited in the country – for those using sanctioned banks. Google has not, however, blocked Google Pay in Russia.

The company also said “most of our services (like Search, Maps and YouTube) currently remain available in Russia, continuing to provide access to global information and perspectives.”

Firms cutting Russia off

American sportswear giant Nike has also paused sales in Russia. An update to the company’s website showed that purchases on its website and app were unavailable in Russia because the firm said it could not guarantee delivery of goods to the country.

The biggest shipping firms in the world, Danish Maersk and Geneva-based MSC, also suspended container shipping to and from the country on Tuesday. The UK has also banned ships from Russia in its updated sanctions.

Russia supplies a sixth of the world’s commodities so will now be cut off from a significant part of shipping trade.

Motorbike firm Harley-Davidson also suspended business and shipments of its bikes to Russia.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

FG plans exportation of Shea Butter from C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

The Federal Government said it was ready to export Shea Butter from Cross River State in order to develop the non-oil sector, saying the product will generate value chains for youth employment. Chief Trade Advisor, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Calabar office, Emmanuel Etim made this disclosure on Wednesday in Calabar during the flag off […]
Business

Oil falls nearly 1% as market eyes increased supplies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices fell nearly 1% on Thursday, extending losses as investors braced for more supplies following a compromise between top OPEC producers and as U.S. fuel stocks rose, raising concerns about demand in the world’s largest consumer. Brent crude futures for September dropped 59 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.17 a barrel by 0409 GMT […]
Business

MTN Nigeria selects CWG’s Billsnpay, others for airtime purchase

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the recent disconnection of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) by selected banks in Nigeria against MTN Nigeria subscribers, the telecom company has opened up alternative fintech platforms, where its subscribers can easily recharge their phones. One of such platforms is the CWG’s bill presentment platform tagged Billsnpay, which, hitherto gave Nigerians the ease […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica