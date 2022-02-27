Sports

Ukraine crisis: FIFA orders Russia not to play under national flag

FIFA has ordered Russia to complete their upcoming matches without their flag, anthem and as the Football Union of Russia in neutral territory, following the invasion of Ukraine.

Several nations have announced that they will refuse to play Russia, including England, as well as Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden, reports the BBC.

World Cup play-offs would see Russia face Poland then either the Czech Republic or Sweden if they win – and are due to be played in March.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday.

FIFA said talks will take place with other sporting organisations over whether Russia should be expelled from competitions.

” FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine,” world football’s governing body said in a statement on Sunday.

“Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine.”

“FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the International Olympic Committee, UEFA and other sport organisations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly.

“FIFA’s thoughts remain with everybody affected by this shocking and worrying situation.”

Earlier on Sunday the Football Association announced England will not play any international matches against Russia at any level following the invasion of Ukraine.

The FA said they “wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership”.

English football’s governing body said the boycott of matches will be “for the foreseeable future”.

 

