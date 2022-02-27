Sports

Ukraine crisis: International Judo Federation suspends Putin as honorary president

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the sport’s governing body announced on Sunday.

The conflict has entered a fourth day with Moscow ordering its troops to advance in Ukraine “from all directions”, while the West responded late Saturday with sanctions that sought to cripple Russia’s banking sector.

Ukrainian officials said 198 civilians, including three children, had been killed since Russia invaded early Thursday.

“In light of the ongoing war… in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” read the IJF statement.

Putin, an accomplished judoka who was awarded an eighth dan in 2014 — one of the highest levels in the sport, has been honorary president since 2008.

IJF president Marius Vizer lauded him back in 2014 as “the perfect ambassador for our sport”.

Putin has made much of his fondness for keeping fit with judo and ice hockey.

Putin’s suspension comes on the back of a range of sporting punishments for Russia.

European football’s governing body UEFA stripped Saint Petersburg of the hosting of the May 28 Champions League final — their most prestigious club competition — and Formula One cancelled the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25.

Both Poland and Sweden have said they will not play Russia in the 2022 World Cup play-offs with the Swedish Government, hoping to persuade their 27 European Union partners to implement a blanket sporting ban.

This includes barring Russian athletes from competing on European Union soil.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Mikel terminates contract with Al-Kuwait, close source reveals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Super Eagles skipper, John Mikel Obi’s contract was not terminated by Al-Kuwait as is being widely reported, but he was rather the one that terminated his contract with the Kuwait-based outfit, owing to several reasons, a close source to the player has revealed exclusively to AOIFootball.com.   The source said that Mikel would have […]
Sports

FIBA delegation arrives Nigeria over NBBF crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The world basketball governing body, FIBA delegation has arrived in Nigeria to meet with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) over the lingering crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF). A source in the Ministry of Sports who preferred anonymity revealed that that delegation arrived in the country on Friday to get details of what is […]
Sports

Sodje: Ighalo’s return shows Eagles can’t succeed with Rohr in charge

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Sam Sodje has lambasted the Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr over his decision to recall erstwhile striker of the team Odion Ighalo to the squad that will face Liberia and Cape Verde in the World Cup qualifiers later in the month.   Rohr included Ighalo in the 23-man list he released on Monday for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica