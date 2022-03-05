Ukraine crisis: Israeli PM meets Putin in Moscow

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett has met Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, his office has confirmed. The talks lasted about two and a half hours.

Bennett’s office says it told the US in advance of the Kremlin meeting, reports the BBC.

There’s been plenty of debate about whether the Israeli government could or should realistically mediate in the crisis – it variously wasn’t taken that seriously at the start.

But Bennett flying to Moscow in the middle of Russia’s global isolation seems to take the idea to another level.

