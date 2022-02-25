Ukraine crisis: Man United cancel £40m sponsorship deal with Russian airline, Aeroflot

Manchester United have cancelled their massive £40million sponsorship deal with Russian airline Aeroflot.

The move is in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and comes after United flew to Madrid on Tuesday with Titan Airways.

A United Spokesperson said: “In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights.

“We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

The team had a longstanging commercial agreement having first linked up with the Russian company in 2013 but have now severed ties.

United’s deal with Aeroflot was renewed in 2017 to the tune of £40m and was due to expire in 2023. Aeroflot is the national airline of and flies to 146 destinations across 52 countries.

In addition to flying the United players all over the world, Aeroflot also provided the club with travel and logistical advice but United are now in the market for a new flight partner, with Qatar Airways understood to be considered.

United banked in the region of £100m in total from their nine-year association with the Russian company.

*Courtesy: MailOnline

