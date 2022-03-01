News

Ukraine crisis: ‘Many Nigerian students stranded at border posts’

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

*Diaspora student union sends SOS to FG

In spite of efforts by various nations to evacuate their citizens from Ukraine following the conflict with Russia, many Nigerians, particularly students and other African nationals are still stranded and in urgent need of rescue from the embattled European nation.

President of the Association of Nigerian Students in Diaspora (ADNID), Amb. Usman Sokoto, who disclosed this in a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said there was an urgent need for the Federal Government to expedite action on its rescue plans to avoid people dying of extreme cold while waiting for evacuation.

The Federal Government had, on Monday, announced plans to start the evacuation of Nigerians from the war zone tomorrow. But Sokoto said there was an urgent need to rescue Nigerians, especially those stuck at the Ukraine/ Poland border.

“We are calling on the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to as a matter of urgency provide the innocent students with some shelter, life jackets, gloves, sleeping mats and food.

“We are also calling on the FGN to fast track the evacuation process of our students with immediate effect before the story will change. It is extremely frozen and with falling snow, the temperature is about -8 degrees Celsius at the border.

“First-hand information from students’ leadership on these four borders informed me that they got excellent reception from the Nigerian Ambassador in Romania, likewise Hungary, but not in Poland.

“Our concerns are those on Ukraine’s border with Poland. The embassy there did nothing just like the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine showed less concern. The current situation at the Poland/ Ukraine border is pathetic because of extreme weather and large crowds,” he said.

In a separate distress call posted on social media Tuesday, some student of Nigerian origin wrote thus: “Students are stuck in Sumy because the bridges and railways were destroyed! Let us find a way to help them as well!! Save Nigerians and Black Students. #Save Ukraine. # SavepeopleinUkraine.”

Meanwhile, the situation has been compounded by the alleged discrimination against Nigerians and other black nationals in the rescue operations conducted by the Ukrainian security forces.

Several videos trending on the internet have shown sad situations where Africans fleeing the war zone alongside Ukrainians were prevented from boarding the available trains meant to ferry people to safety.

In other videos, a group of black students, who were trying to cross one of the borders, had to resort to shouting and simultaneous recording of an attempt by security forces to send them back into the danger zone.

 

