Ukraine crisis: ‘Nigeria at risk of higher imported inflation’

Warning

Russia and Ukraine account for 29% of the world’s total wheat supply

 

Being an import-dependent country, Nigeria is at risk of higher imported inflation as sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have triggered a surge in energy and commodity prices, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have said.

 

The analysts, who stated this  in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, also said that the Ukraine war could negatively impact access to credit from the international debt market as investors would be forced to adopt a cautious approach, adding that the crisis may result in Nigeria incurring increased debt service cost due to higher interest rates in advanced economies.

 

According to the analysts,

 

“Russia’s military invasion into Ukraine has put the global economy in a case of one step forward, two steps backward. Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine on February 24, an escalation of ongoing disagreements about

 

Ukraine’s proposed alliance with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). “The move has, however, attracted several sanctions against Russia, which has rattled the global financial markets and exacerbated supply chain disruptions.

 

It has also triggered a surge in energy and commodity prices essentially compounding existing inflation concerns. For the first time since 2014, Brent crude price crossed the $100pb threshold rising as high as $117pb. “In the same vein, commodity prices are reaching new record levels. For instance, wheat is now at a 14-year high. Russia and Ukraine account

for approximately 29 per cent of the world’s total wheat supply. Prior to the war, global discussions have been around the need to rein in inflation forcing an earlier than expected return to monetary policy tightening.

 

“Further spikes in inflation due to war-induced supply shortages and supply-chain disruptions could prompt higher rate hikes at the expense of sustained economic recovery.” Additionally, they stated that “the Russia-Ukraine war has mixed implications for Nigeria.

While the spike in oil price has a silver lining for the domestic economy due to the expected boost in oil revenue, rising subsidy payments remain a fundamental challenge.

 

The import-dependent country will also be at risk of higher imported inflation, which could drive up domestic commodity prices and reverse the current decline in inflation. Nigeria’s headline inflation fell marginally to 15.6 per cent in January 2022 from 15.63 per cent in the previous month.

 

“Furthermore, access to credit from the international debt market will be largely undermined as investors adopt a cautious approach due to prevailing economic uncertainties. The country is also at risk of increased debt service cost due to higher interest rates in advanced economies.”

 

