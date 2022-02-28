Ukraine crisis: Nigerians storm Russian Embassy in protest

…as evacuation of Nigerians begins Wednesday

Some angry Nigerians Monday stormed the Embassy of Russia in Abuja to express their displeasure over the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

The protesters, who included parents, friends and relatives of Nigerians stranded in Ukraine, condemned the hostilities and lamented the humanitarian crisis it had created especially among Nigerians and other foreigners living in Ukraine.

Most of the protesters wore T-shirts with the inscription: “Stop the war”. They also brandished placards with various inscriptions such as: “Putin, let there be peace”, “We are parents of Nigerians trapped in Ukraine”.

They sued for peace between Russia and Ukraine, stressing that hostilities would only lead to massive destruction of property and unnecessary loss of lives.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had on Sunday expressed solidarity with Ukraine over the violation of her sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russian military forces.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama had on his official twitter handle, disclosed that he had spoken on phone with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba and expressed sympathy for what he described as the needless loss of lives and destruction in that country.

Onyeama also disclosed that the Federal Government had intensified efforts towards helping Nigerians in Ukraine move to safer places to avoid becoming casualties of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We understand how difficult things are at the borders. We are reaching high authorities in those countries and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to assist our people suffering at the borders,” Onyeama said.

Latest reports indicate that the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in the war zone might commence on Wednesday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...