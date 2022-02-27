Sports

Ukraine crisis: Poland to boycott World Cup playoff against Russia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Poland will boycott their World Cup play-off against Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, with captain Robert Lewandowski saying “we can’t pretend that nothing is happening”.

 

Polish football association president Cezary Kulesza has said the team “does not intend” to play the game. Russia are due to host Poland in Moscow on 24 March, while Ukraine travel to Scotland on the same day.

 

“The right decision,” tweeted Lewandowski. On Thursday, FIFA said it would monitor the situation after Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic said in a joint statement that playoff matches should not be played in Russia. “No more words, time to act,” tweeted Kulesza on Saturday.

 

The winner of the play-off tie between Sweden and the Czech Republic could meet Russia for a place at the World Cup finals, which get under way in Qatar in November. Sweden have joined Poland in saying they will not play against Russia regardless of where the match is played because of the “illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine”.

 

The country’s football association also urged FIFA to cancel the playoff matches involving Russia.

 

The Scottish FA is in talks with UEFA over the home World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine and the planned women’s World Cup qualifier in Kyiv in April.

 

Meanwhile, former world heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko, whose older brother Vitali is now mayor of Kyiv, urged people across the world to help Ukraine to “stop Russian aggression”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Inter looking to see out memorable 2021 in style

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan will look to go out with a bang in the Italian top flight’s final round of fixtures before the winter break this week after a year to remember for Simone Inzaghi’s Serie A table toppers. Inter lifted their first Scudetto in 11 years in May, finishing 12 points ahead of rivals AC […]
Sports

Ghana face Comoros in decisive game

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON

The Black Stars of Ghana yesterday arrived the city of Garoua ahead of their crucial final group game against Comoros tomorrow. Ghana currently with one point in two games after a loss and draw against Morocco and Gabon while Comoros is without a point so far in the competition. Ngowet Allevinah scored a late equaliser […]
Sports

NFF still in search of Grade A friendlies for Eagles

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that the body is still in search of grade A friendly matches to prepare the Super Eagles for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting in September 2021. Pinnick said this while defending the warm up match arranged for the team against the Indomitable Lions of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica