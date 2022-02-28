Ukraine crisis: Putin puts nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to put its nuclear forces on “special alert” – the highest level of alert for Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces.

Speaking to top military officials, including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, he said Western nations had taken “unfriendly actions” towards Russia and imposed “illegitimate sanctions”. However, the US has slammed President Putin’s order putting Russia’s nuclear forces on a “special” state of alert.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, called the move “unacceptable” in an interview with CBS News.

“It means that President Putin is continuing toescalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable and we have to continue to stem his actions in the strongest pos- sible way,” she said.

Also NATO chief has said Vladimir Putin’s order to the Russian military to put its nuclear forces on a higher level of alert is “dangerous” and “irresponsible”. Itaddsto the Russian leader’s aggression over Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg says.

“Of course when you combine this rhetoric with what they are doing on the ground in Ukraine – waging war against an independent, sovereign nation, conducting full-fledged invasion of Ukraine – this adds to the seriousnessof thesituation,” he tells CNN.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has released a statement following his conversation with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko earlier Sunday, reports the BBC.

“WeagreedthattheUkrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation withoutpreconditionsonthe Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” it read.

“Alexander Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return.”

Zelensky had earlier said he would not meet a Russian delegation on Belarusian territory because Russia’s invasion was launched in part from Belarus. Neither Russia nor Belarus has issued any statements about potential talks.

Meanwhile, theEuropean Union has announced that it intends to begin shipping arms to Ukraine, the first timeinitshistory ithastaken such a step. Speaking at a press conference yesterday afternoon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the move marked a “watershed moment”.

She also announced a raft of new sanctions targeting Russia and Belarus, and a ban on Russia using European airspace, reports the BBC

