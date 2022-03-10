Business

Ukraine crisis triggers raw material supply disruption

Global commodity prices were on the high side this week as industrial buyers and traders scrambled to source raw materials hit by supply disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nickel rocketed 76 per cent, palladium reached a record level and gold broke through $2,000 an ounce on safe-haven appeal, while oil and wheat jumped to 14-year highs. Indeed, Nigeria is already feeling the heat as it has further worsened inflation in the country’s markets. Many markets saw rollercoaster swings, with oil and metals reversing direction as headlines flashed across traders’ screens.

The ferocity of some gains was fuelled by speculators cancelling out bearish positions, but once that buying ran its course, prices slid, traders said. Russia’s invasion has been condemned around the world, sent over 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad, and has Steel products Adedeji Buhari triggered sweeping sanctions that have isolated Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy. Commodity markets have been shaken, not only by tough Western sanctions on Russia that might be widened to include oil, but logistics turmoil that has blocked the flow of grains and metals from the region.

In fact, the searing rally in raw material prices has sparked concerns over economic growth in countries still recovering from COVID-19. “I suspect growth projections for 2022 around the world will need to be sharply revised lower, and it will be interesting to see what the central banks of the world will do,” OANDA senior analyst, Jeffrey Halley, said in a report. Oil prices spiked after the United States and European allies said they were considering banning imports of Russian oil. Brent crude surged as much as 17.8 per cent to $139.13 a barrel, its highest since July 2008, when it hit a record of $147.50, but later reversed and shed $20. JPMorgan analysts said oil could soar to $185 this year, while analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said it may rise to $180 and cause a global recession. Worries about an oil ban also roiled European gas prices, which hit record highs.

The panic spurred investors to take cover in gold, regarded as a safe haven from turmoil in other markets. Spot gold hit $2,002.40, its highest since August 2020. Gold prices top $2,000 an ounce on Russia-Ukraine war jitters, increased investor buying Palladium bounded 15 per cent higher to an all-time peak of $3,440 an ounce on fears of shortages of the metal used by automakers in catalytic converters, since Russia accounts for 40 per cent of global production. Later it shed much of the gains. Industrial metals also lurched higher, led by nickel, which surged 76 per cent to a 15-year peak of $51,000 a tonne as global supply chains tried to price in the possible absence of supplies from Russia, the third largest nickel producer. At one point, it gave up $6,500 of the gains in less than half an hour, but then rebounded. Russia accounts for 10 per cent of global nickel supply and 6 per cent of the world’s aluminium output. Both copper and aluminium touched record peaks, but later turned tail and went into the red.

 

