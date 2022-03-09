News

Ukraine crisis: Turkey’s Erdogan hoping to broker ceasefire

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

For the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, the two countries’ foreign ministers have agreed to meet for talks, which take place in Turkey tomorrow.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes the meeting in the southern resort of Antalya will “open the door to a permanent ceasefire”.

It’s not clear what chance he has of progress as Russia’s president has said he’ll pursue his aims either through negotiations or military action, reports the BBC.

Turkey’s a member of Nato but its president has tried to carve out a different position from Western countries on the Russian invasion. While he said Turkey didn’t accept what was happening to Ukrainians, sanctions had “almost turned into a witch hunt against the Russian people, literature, students and artists”.

He singled out the Munich Philharmonic for sacking renowned conductor and Putin supporter Valery Gergiev, calling it “ridiculous”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

SIFAX’s giant strides redefining Nigeria’s business landscape

Posted on Author BAYO KOMOLAFE

Undoubtedly, Nigeria needs companies and investors that will step to the plate, and take the country to the desired heights. SIFAX Group has done that in more ways than one, and this piece focuses on these achievements and strides the Group has made since it first opened for business over three decades ago. BAYO KOMOLAFE […]
News Top Stories

Stock market investors lose N1.339tn in 3 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Investors in equities recorded a loss of N1.339 trillion during the last three months (between February and April) 2021 following profit takings and low sentiment to growing concerns about the rising yields in the Fixed Income market.   Analysts attributed the drop in the indices to profittaking by investors, saying the trend may be sustained […]
News

Buhari: It’s in our interest to ensure stability in Sahel region

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that it is in the interest of Nigeria to do all within her powers to ensure stability in the Sahel region. To this extent, the President had given the assurance that Nigeria would give robust support to the Republic of Niger, which holds presidential and national assembly elections later this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica