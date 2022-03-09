Ukraine crisis: Turkey’s Erdogan hoping to broker ceasefire

For the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, the two countries’ foreign ministers have agreed to meet for talks, which take place in Turkey tomorrow.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes the meeting in the southern resort of Antalya will “open the door to a permanent ceasefire”.

It’s not clear what chance he has of progress as Russia’s president has said he’ll pursue his aims either through negotiations or military action, reports the BBC.

Turkey’s a member of Nato but its president has tried to carve out a different position from Western countries on the Russian invasion. While he said Turkey didn’t accept what was happening to Ukrainians, sanctions had “almost turned into a witch hunt against the Russian people, literature, students and artists”.

He singled out the Munich Philharmonic for sacking renowned conductor and Putin supporter Valery Gergiev, calling it “ridiculous”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...